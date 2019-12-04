VANCOUVER -- One of the groups that helped put together new protections for renters in Burnaby is worried the updated policy goes too far.

The revised policy seeks to protect tenants facing so-called "renovictions."

Part of the revised policy would require landlords seeking rezoning to offer tenants a right to return to a suite with the same number of bedrooms in the new development at the same rent.

But Anne McMullin of the Urban Development Institute says plans to make the rules retro-active means people evicted up to two years ago could come back and that creates a lot of uncertainty and unexpected expenses.

