Bryan Adams teases new music from Vancouver recording studio
Canadians singer Bryan Adams poses with a guitar at the recording studio he owns in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood. (Instagram/Bryan Adams)
Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 1:37PM PDT
Just a few months after releasing his latest album, Canadian music legend Bryan Adams might have more new music on the way.
On Sunday, the singer posted a picture of himself posing with a 1953 Gibson ES295 guitar at The Warehouse, a recording studio in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood that Adams owns.
"Rocked the weekend at @thewarehouse studio in beautiful Vancouver," he wrote.
The award-winning musician also teased fans with the promise of "#newtoons."
Adams, who is turning 60 this year, is currently touring his 14th studio album, Shine a Light, which was released back in March.
He wrapped up the Canadian arm of the tour with a show in Fort McMurray, Alta. last month, and will be continuing with dozens of additional shows in the U.S. beginning in September before heading to South America and Europe.