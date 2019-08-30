

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in White Rock say they believe a bronze plaque has been stolen from the east side of White Rock Pier, and they're asking the public to come forward with any information about it may have about the alleged theft.

According to White Rock RCMP, the plaque is believed to have been taken either on or before Aug. 15.

The pier reopened to the public earlier this week. It was severely damaged in a windstorm last December.

The plaque reads "White Rock Promenade" at the top and says it was unveiled by Gov. Gen. Ramon John Hnatyshyn on April 10, 1992.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the plaque is asked to call White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600.