Canadians in or traveling to the U.K. are being told to exercise a high degree of caution due to the threat of terrorism amid large Brexit protests.

Demonstrations broke out in London Friday after a third "no deal" vote. Thousands of Brexit supporters were expecting to celebrate a deal but instead they protested the latest development.

On Twitter, Global Affairs Canada wrote "acts of violence could occur as well as confrontations between demonstrators and security forces."

Canadians are advised to "avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place."

Britain has until April 12 to cancel Brexit, extend the delay or move on without a deal.