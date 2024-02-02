VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Both Vancouver and Victoria saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday

    An aerial view of downtown Victoria. (CTV News) An aerial view of downtown Victoria. (CTV News)
    Share

    The rain and flood advisories have mostly been rescinded and more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast, but this week's atmospheric rivers left another day of record-high temperatures in their wake. 

    Seven B.C. communities saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday, including the province's capital and its largest city.

    Both Victoria and Vancouver broke records set back in 1941, and only narrowly, according to preliminary data released by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    In Vancouver, the previous record was 13.3 C, and Thursday's high was 13.6 C.

    Victoria's previous record for Feb. 1 was 12.8 C, until the mercury hit 13.1 C on Thursday.

    The five other records set across the province Thursday were all from more recent years. They were:

    • Dease Lake area: New record of 7.9 C, old record of 6.5 C set in 1991
    • Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 9.3 C, old record of 7.2 C set in 2005
    • Sechelt area: New record of 13.2 C, old record of 12.5 C set in 1998
    • Williams Lake area: New record of 9.7 C, old record of 8.1 C set in 1986
    • Yoho National Park area: New record of 5.2 C, old record of 5 C set in 1962

    ECCC says its temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

    Earlier in the week, the warm airmass that accompanied the atmospheric rivers broke dozens of high-temperature records across the province on consecutive days. 

    The weather pattern also closed the North Shore mountains to skiing and caused flooding in the Sea to Sky region, with the Village of Pemberton declaring a state of local emergency and ordering evacuations for six properties. 

    The evacuation orders and the state of local emergency have since been lifted.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News