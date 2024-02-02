Both Vancouver and Victoria saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday

The rain and flood advisories have mostly been rescinded and more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast, but this week's atmospheric rivers left another day of record-high temperatures in their wake.

Seven B.C. communities saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday, including the province's capital and its largest city.

Both Victoria and Vancouver broke records set back in 1941, and only narrowly, according to preliminary data released by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In Vancouver, the previous record was 13.3 C, and Thursday's high was 13.6 C.

Victoria's previous record for Feb. 1 was 12.8 C, until the mercury hit 13.1 C on Thursday.

The five other records set across the province Thursday were all from more recent years. They were:

Dease Lake area: New record of 7.9 C, old record of 6.5 C set in 1991

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 9.3 C, old record of 7.2 C set in 2005

Sechelt area: New record of 13.2 C, old record of 12.5 C set in 1998

Williams Lake area: New record of 9.7 C, old record of 8.1 C set in 1986

Yoho National Park area: New record of 5.2 C, old record of 5 C set in 1962

ECCC says its temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

Earlier in the week, the warm airmass that accompanied the atmospheric rivers broke dozens of high-temperature records across the province on consecutive days.

The weather pattern also closed the North Shore mountains to skiing and caused flooding in the Sea to Sky region, with the Village of Pemberton declaring a state of local emergency and ordering evacuations for six properties.

The evacuation orders and the state of local emergency have since been lifted.