    • Flood warnings ended, evacuation alerts lifted in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region

    Squamish Valley road was closed due to flooding on Jan. 30, 2024. Squamish Valley road was closed due to flooding on Jan. 30, 2024.
    All evacuation alerts have been lifted in and around Pemberton, B.C., as the risk of further flooding subsides.

    Both the Village of Pemberton and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District rescinded the alerts Thursday, saying current conditions and those in the forecast mean "the risk of potential flooding no longer poses a potential danger."

    The B.C. River Forecast Centre has downgraded the flood warnings for the Lillooet, Squamish and Cheakamus rivers to high streamflow advisories. Flood watches for the South Coast and Vancouver Island have also been downgraded to high streamflow advisories. In the Fraser Valley, the high streamflow advisory has ended.

    "Rainfall has eased through the region, with drier weather and cooling temperatures expected into the weekend," an update posted online Thursday says.

    "Runoff from rainfall and snow melt has eased in most areas. Flows remain high through the South Coast and on Vancouver Island. In most areas, flows are expected to continue to recede through Thursday and into the weekend."

