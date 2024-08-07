Boeing will spend $61M in B.C. as part of Canada's military planes contract
Boeing Canada plans to invest $61 million in British Columbia for an aerospace manufacturing training facility as well as research and development.
The announcement is the latest from the American aviation giant as part of a multibillion-dollar deal with Ottawa on the purchase of new military surveillance planes.
Minister of National Defence Bill Blair welcomed the spending at the Boeing Canada facility in Richmond, B.C., saying that as the government invests more in defence, it's ensuring it also delivers value for Canada's economy and its workers.
The federal government announced last year that it would buy as many as 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to phase out the Aurora aircraft, which has been in service for more than 40 years.
Boeing plans to spend $48 million to build its research and development capacity at its Vancouver facility.
Another $13 million will be invested in the Indigenous-owned COTA Aviation, based in Parksville, B.C., to establish an aerospace manufacturing training facility to train 10 workers a year.
The more than $10-billion military plane agreement came with a promise from Boeing to provide $5.4 billion worth of business activities and investments in Canada over 10 years, which includes drawing on domestic suppliers and supporting 3,000 jobs.
In April, the company announced it was investing $17 million in the Saskatchewan Aviation Learning Centre.
In May, it promised $240 million for a Quebec plan to become a global location for the development of drones and greener aircraft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024
Saanich pickleball association says reasons for court closure unfounded
It’s been quiet at the pickleball courts at Wain Park in North Saanich, B.C., for three months after the municipality closed the courts due to complaints.
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products
A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.
-
Batteries are a 'serious threat' in waste centres, the city says. Here's what to do with old electronics
Electronic waste is becoming a serious threat at Edmonton’s Waste Management Centre so the city is giving residents a reminder. Spencer De Klerk with City of Edmonton Environmental Management and Supply joined CTV Morning Live’s Meteorologist Cory Edel to talk about the importance of keeping these items out of your household waste.
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
ATCO Performing Arts Centre in need of a new roof
The ATCO Performing Arts Centre is asking for financial help to replace its roof.
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
Hundreds of extras wanted for movie starring Bob Odenkirk being filmed in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
Benchmark house price breaks new record in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan is seeing record benchmark home prices in several communities, including the province’s largest city of Saskatoon.
RCMP seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on Red Earth Cree Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for tips about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Red Earth Cree Nation in February.
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
'It was harassment': Ford weighs in on video of Toronto cop appearing to give middle finger
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is coming to the defence of a Toronto police officer who was captured on video flipping their middle finger to a citizen during a heated exchange.
Ultrafine particles linked to 1,100 deaths per year in Montreal, Toronto: study
Researchers at Montreal's McGill University have found that ultrafine particles from vehicles and industry are linked to the deaths of an estimated 1,100 people per year in Canada's two biggest cities.
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
Man appears in court after intense gunfire in DDO
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to fierce gunfire in the West Island over the weekend.
Kingston, Ont. hospital opens psychedelic research, treatment centre
Kington, Ont. has a first-of-its-kind psychedelic medical centre in Canada at Providence Care Hospital.
Remnants of Debby could bring 50 mm of rain to Ottawa
A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, as heavy rain is expected to start pouring in the capital Thursday night through Friday.
Motorcyclist clocked at 191 km/h as group of motorcycles pass OPP officer on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
A motorcyclist "popped a wheelie" and drove past an OPP officer at 185 km/h on Highway 417 as a group of motorcycle riders travelled in Ottawa's west end, according to police.
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
MLHU finds Legionella bacteria linked to outbreak in local cooling towers
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified two additional cases of Legionnaires' Disease as part of a local outbreak. There are now a total of 24 cases and the number of people in hospital has decreased from four to two.
How a Cambridge, Ont. organization is keeping turtles out of trouble
A Cambridge, Ont. organization is doing what they can to protect turtles from potentially treacherous areas.
Kitchener teen seriously hurt in dirt bike crash
A Kitchener teen was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after her electric dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wilmot Township.
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
'Two passions at once': Kenora houseboat serving up coffee
A Kenora man has combined his love of boating and a good cup of coffee into a thriving business.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.