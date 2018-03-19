

CTV Vancouver





The body of a 25-year-old woman who'd been working at a Whistler hotel was located in a lake in the area over the weekend, Mounties confirmed Monday.

Alison Leanne Raspa, an Australian national, was last seen leaving the Three Below Restaurant and Lounge the night of Nov. 22.

At the time, investigators combing the area for signs of the woman who'd been working at the Westin Resort and Spa located her cellphone near Alpha Lake. A dive team was brought in but her body was not found until Friday evening.

Members of the RCMP were called in at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report that a bystander had found what appeared to be human remains in the lake. The remains were located at the north end of the partially-frozen body of water.

They were later identified as those of the missing woman.

Raspa's cause of death has not been confirmed, but police said it does not appear suspicious. The RCMP will assist the coroner's service in its investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).