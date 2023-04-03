Bloody Ikea rug prompts B.C. murder investigation

A blood-covered rug that was recently turned in to an RCMP detachment in B.C.'s Interior has been connected to a man's murder, according to authorities.

The South East Major Crime Unit provided an update on the case Monday – the third in as many days – saying an investigation has been launched into the murder of Peter Daniel Casimir, who also goes by the alias Jake Maserski.

Mounties first issued an appeal for information about a blue, bloody Ikea "Ferle" rug on Saturday, saying they were "concerned for the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs." On Sunday, another statement was issued saying the rug was "confirmed to be associated with a violent criminal act."

A spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP said the force is unable to provide any details about how or when the rug was turned in at the Barrière detachment. No information has been provided about why or how the rug was linked to Casimir's murder.

"The murder of Mr. Casimir was targeted and (police believe) no danger to the public exists," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in Monday's media release.

"Investigators continue to seek any additional information the public may have with respect to knowledge of the Ikea area rug and its origin."

Anyone who had contact with Casimir this year, specifically in March, is urged to call the tipline at 1-877-987-8477. Those with information about the rug are encouraged to do the same.