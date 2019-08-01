

A blind sheep living at an animal sanctuary in B.C.'s Interior will get to live out the rest of her life in comfort thanks to the donations of strangers.

In a Facebook post, Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary in Tappen said six-year-old Shira had been bred every year for the first six years of her life before arriving at the shelter.

"For the past year, she and her twin ewe lambs lived in a barn because the people who’d bought her had not been told that she was blind," the sanctuary said. "Their property was dangerous for her to navigate so safety dictated her staying in the barn."

Twin Heart said it's making sure Shira is never bred again, but needs money for upgrades that would be safe for her given her visual impairment.

By Thursday, a GoFundMe page set up for the sheep had raised more than $1,300, bringing the sanctuary's budget to more than $1,600.

"That's enough for the deposit for the shelter with some left over. So, it's been ordered!" organizer Diane Nicholson wrote in an update on Tuesday.

Twin Heart also needs additional sheep panels to protect Shira from a dangerous drop-off on the property. The sanctuary also wants to buy her a halo—a device that would stop her from running into things.

The GoFundMe page's goal is $5,000.