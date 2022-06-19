Black bear in residential neighbourhood shot, killed by Vancouver police

This photo, posted to Twitter, shows the intersection near the Vancouver-Burnaby border where police shot and killed a black bear on Sunday, June 19, 2022. This photo, posted to Twitter, shows the intersection near the Vancouver-Burnaby border where police shot and killed a black bear on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

World swimming's governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women's events, starting Monday. FINA members widely adopted a new 'gender inclusion policy' on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener