

Emad Agahi, CTV Vancouver





It’s one of nature's most spectacular sights, and one unique to where we live.

Tens of thousands of bald eagles will soar into the Fraser Valley to feed this winter and according to biologist David Hancock, it could be their best turnout yet.

“Here in southern B.C., we're the snowbird capital of the world for eagles," said Hancock.

Hancock, who has been studying the ferocious birds for more than 60 years, is preparing for their annual arrival.

As northern rivers freeze over in the winter, the province’s eagle population flies south.

Each year close to 35,000 hungry bald eagles travel from as far as Alaska down to the Fraser Valley to feed on spawned salmon. Most find their way down the Harrison River near Agassiz.

“It’s quite spectacular there,” said Christian Sasse.

Sasse is a professional photographer who’s been capturing B.C. eagles for almost a decade.

“Early in the morning the whole plains, the Chehalis Flats, would be flooded with eagles. It's quite an incredible sight," he said.

Sasse believes the amount of rain this fall has the makings for a record turnout, adding “as long as it doesn't rain too much and it doesn't rain too little.”

Eagles can also be spotted across Metro Vancouver, most commonly in Delta, a Kitsilano and Stanley Park.