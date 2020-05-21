VANCOUVER -- At a time when supplies of personal protective equipment are in high demand and, in some cases, hard to come by, researchers at a B.C. university are working on prototypes for an N95 mask, which is also biodegradable.

The mask, dubbed the Canadian mask or Can-Mask, has a frame made of B.C. wood fibres such as pine, spruce, cedar and other softwoods.

One of the prototypes incorporates a commercial N95 filter; the other has a filter made from wood-based products.

Chemical and biological engineering associate professor Johan Foster, from the University of British Columbia, said researchers began creating a mask back in March.

"We knew early on we wanted a solution that uses local materials, is easy to produce and inexpensive, with the added bonus of being fully compostable and biodegradable," Foster said in a news release from UBC.

"With millions of disposable masks and gloves already polluting city sidewalks and potentially entering our rivers and oceans, we urgently need a biodegradable option to avoid making a massive impact on our environment."

The prototypes are now being tested, and researchers with UBC's BioProducts Institute plan to apply for Health Canada certification soon.