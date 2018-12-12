

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





When it comes to holiday shopping there is nothing wrong with giving a gift card, but there is something to be said about personalizing a present for that special someone in your life.

I had the chance on CTV Morning Live to spend the morning with the team at Ben Moss at Coquitlam Centre. They are certainly experts when it comes to finding a gift that can be cherished for generations to come.

The nice thing about a visit to Ben Moss is that they literally have something for everyone on your list.

During our visit on CTV Morning Live we chatted about a number of gifts that you can get for under $500 that still offer a wow factor.

In addition the team curated several suggestions for that person in your life that made the extra nice list this year. If you need some holiday gift giving inspiration be sure to check out the videos.