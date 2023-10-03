Vancouver

    • Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say

    One of the suspects can be seen spraying something at the victim in this still from a video posted on the Victoria Police Department website. (vicpd.ca) One of the suspects can be seen spraying something at the victim in this still from a video posted on the Victoria Police Department website. (vicpd.ca)

    Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.

    The incident occurred in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26.

    "Attending officers determined that the victim had been collecting refundable containers when he was assaulted by three people," the Victoria Police Department said in a news release, adding that the weapons used included bear spray, a Taser and a metal stool.

    Police shared surveillance video of the assault on their website Tuesday, a week after the attack occurred. 

    In it, the victim can be seen walking down the sidewalk when another person runs up and punches him in the head. A second attacker takes a backhand swing at him with what looks like a club.

    The victim turns and tries to jog away, but a third person chases after him and sprays something in his face.

    Police provided only one suspect description, saying they're seeking a white man who stands approximately 5'7" and has a shaved head with "noticeable scabs" on his scalp. He was wearing "a red, ski-style jacket," police said.

    Investigators are looking to speak to people who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who has dash cam or surveillance video of it.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers. 

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News