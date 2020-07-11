VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning travellers on board an Aeromexico flight they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The flight from Mexico City to Vancouver took place on June 25, with the flight number 696.

The BCCDC says it is no longer directly notifying plane passengers who were seated near someone who has tested positive for the virus. The agency says travel outside of Canada is not recommended right now, and people who do return from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The BCCDC keeps an updated list of flights that have been found to have a COVID-19-positive passenger on board. For some domestic flights, the agency is listing the seats that were near the person.

Other flights in June where passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19 include:

- Air Canada flight 557 from Los Angeles to Vancouver on June 18

- Delta flight 3898 from Seattle to Vancouver on June 3

- WestJet flight 166 from Vancouver to Edmonton on June 3

- WestJet flight 130 from Vancouver to Calgary on June 11

- Air Canada flight 217, formerly 8737, from Saskatoon to Vancouver on June 16

- Flair flight 8102 from Toronto to Vancouver on June 21

To see a full list of all flights from May and June, visit the BCCDC's website.