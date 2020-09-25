VANCOUVER -- Nearly 100 "badly neglected" animals have been seized and are now in the care of the BC SPCA, the agency said Friday.

The SPCA says animal protection officers executed a search warrant and removed 97 animals from a property in Princeton, B.C., on Sept. 23.

In total, the animal welfare agency said it removed 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats after it received a complaint about animals in distress.

“The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, with lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and were exposed to injurious objects,” Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said in a statement.

“Some of the animals were being kept on short chains with no visible access to water, and many of the animals are underweight or emaciated.”

Moriarty says the animal owner, who has not been named by the SPCA, is known to them, and that "numerous" animals have been seized from her in the past.

"It is extremely frustrating because she frequently moves between properties and is known to hide animals from authorities," she said.

Two of the seized horses may have to be euthanized because of their conditions, and the SPCA is working to address health issues with the other animals.

Veterinarians, animal behaviourists and other SPCA staff have been working with the animals to assess their health. As the animals recover, the agency says it will be providing ongoing veterinary care to them in its facilities and foster homes.

The dogs, puppies and cats are being cared for at SPCA locations in Kelowna and Penticton, though some may be transferred to the Lower Mainland. The horses are being cared for in Armstrong.

The dogs and puppies seized include Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese poodles and Australian cattle dogs, the SPCA said. ​They are being treated for various medical issues, and one litter of puppies is being treated for possible distemper.

The animals are currently not available for adoption, but the SPCA will be providing further updates on its website.