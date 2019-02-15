

Gary Rutherford, CTV Vancouver





It all started last year with the hiring of new coach DeVone Claybrooks. Now, more changes are on the horizon for the B.C. Lions.

There has been a complete overhaul of the football team. The CFL free agency period kicked off earlier this week and the Lions were in the thick of it, adding new players to the lineup. The architect behind the game plan is BC Lions general manager Ed Hervey.

"I'm excited about our football team and I know our fans will be," he told a news conference this week.

The biggest prize was acquiring 34-year-old quarterback Mike Reilly from the Edmonton Eskimos.

"We are gonna do things the right way and we are gonna play championship football," Reilly said at a news conference.

It's been nine years since the fans at BC Place have had a championship team, when Reilly was the backup.

"We are looking to protect Mike," says Hervey.

Protection comes in the form of newly acquired offensive lineman Sukh Chungh. He's a local product who played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last year, a dominating player who plays with an edge.

Now that the dust has settled on free agency -- where the Leos picked up 11 new faces -- the revamped team still needs to add a few more pieces of the puzzle.

"Our lineup is never complete in February," Hervey told CTV News Friday. "We're never satisfied until we hoist the Grey Cup."