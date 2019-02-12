B.C. Lions sign star quarterback Mike Reilly
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly (13) makes the throw against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 9:59AM PST
The B.C. Lions have signed the CFL's top passer from the past three seasons.
Quarterback Mike Reilly signed a four-year, $2.9-million deal with the Lions just after free agency opened on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.
The 34-year-old Reilly led the league in passing yards from 2016-18 with the Edmonton Eskimos.
Reilly began his CFL career with the Lions in 2010 before being traded to Edmonton in 2013. He was the league's most outstanding player in 2017.