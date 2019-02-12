

The Canadian Press





The B.C. Lions have signed the CFL's top passer from the past three seasons.

Quarterback Mike Reilly signed a four-year, $2.9-million deal with the Lions just after free agency opened on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.

The 34-year-old Reilly led the league in passing yards from 2016-18 with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Reilly began his CFL career with the Lions in 2010 before being traded to Edmonton in 2013. He was the league's most outstanding player in 2017.