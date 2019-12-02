VANCOUVER -- The BC Lions have named Rick Campbell as the team's new head coach.

Campbell, a three-time Grey Cup champion who previously coached the Ottawa Redblacks, told reporters he's grateful to be part of another team with "such a proud history."

"It's been really cool for me to walk around these halls in this facility and see all the names of the great players that have played here, the coaches, everybody that's involved in the BC Lions," Campbell said.

The team's former head coach, DeVone Claybrooks, was fired earlier this month after the Lions failed to deliver on high expectations.

"The best classification I can make is that we failed," Lions president Rich LeLacheur said at the time.

"We failed as a team – we failed on the field, we failed off the field – and it's our job to make sure we fix it. In evaluations of the entire organization, we felt it in the best interest of the BC Lions football club that we move on with a new head coach."

Read more on the Claybrooks decision, including a full statement from the team, in our Nov. 6 coverage.