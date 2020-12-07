VANCOUVER -- The BC Lions named head coach Rick Campbell and football-operations director Neil McEvoy as their co-GMs on Monday.

They take over from Ed Hervey, who stepped down from the post in October.

Campbell was named Lions head coach in December 2019 after six seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. But there was no 2020 CFL season after the league cancelled plans for an abbreviated campaign in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell was named the CFL's top coach in 2015 and the following year led Ottawa to a Grey Cup title.

Campbell and McEvoy will work together in player evaluation, contracts and logistics as B.C. prepares to resume play in 2021.

The Lions missed the playoffs last year.