VANCOUVER -- The BC Lions are in the market for a new general manager.

The CFL club announced Friday that GM Ed Hervey has advised the franchise that he's stepping down for personal reasons. Hervey joined the Lions in December 2017.

In a statement, president Rick LeLacheur thanked Hervey for his contributions and wished him well.

“While the CFL is not playing this year our roster is currently set,” LeLacheur said. “Head coach Rick Campbell and director of football operations Neil McEvoy will work together with the Lions coaching staff to ensure continuity in football operations.”

Hervey, 47, served as Edmonton's general manager from 2013-16, winning a Grey Cup in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.