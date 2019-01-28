

CTV Vancouver





Newly released polling results suggest the BC Liberals are leading the NDP by more than 12 per cent ahead of high-stakes byelection in Nanaimo this week that threatens to disturb the balance of power in the legislature.

According to a survey conducted by Mainstreet Research last week, 44.7 per cent of decided voters said they supported the Liberals, while 32.2 per cent said they were backing the NDP.

"No matter what angle we look at it, the BC Liberals are ahead of the BC NDP in Nanaimo with the vote to be held on Wednesday,” Mainstreet president and CEO Quito Maggi said in a statement.

“No matter if we ask for party names or candidate names, the BC Liberals are leading.”

The Greens had the support of 13.7 per cent of respondents, and the BC Conservatives polled at 7 per cent.

Voters in the Vancouver Island city will elect their new MLA Wednesday. The NDP's Leonard Krog left his seat back in October to become the mayor of Nanaimo, triggering a byelection that will test the party's slim minority in Victoria.

A Liberal victory in the byelection would give the party 43 seats, tying it with the 43 seats held by the NDP and Greens.

According to Mainstreet, 735 eligible voters in Nanaimo were surveyed on Jan. 23 and 24. The poll results carry a margin of error of 3.54 per cent 19 times out of 20.