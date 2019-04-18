

Passengers on some BC Ferries sailings could soon be able to unwind with a glass of beer or wine on board.

A BC Ferries spokesperson confirmed the company is developing a pilot project that would add alcohol to the buffet menu on three vessels travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

Those include the Coastal Celebration, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

Beer and wine won't be available in the cafeteria, and BC Ferries hasn't revealed how much the drinks will cost. They are expected to be made available in June.

On Thursday, passengers told CTV News they're intrigued by the idea but expressed some concerns about the potential for drivers to drink before getting back behind the wheel.

"I probably would (have a drink) if I was a passenger," said one woman who was heading to Duke Point Thursday morning. "I don't think a driver should."

Drinking is currently prohibited at all BC Ferries terminals, and on all routes except one: a 22-hour sailing between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert where alcohol is served in the dining rooms.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott