

Dario Balca and Peter Bremner, CTV News Vancouver





It's the beginning of a long weekend, and that means some very long wait times for those trying to catch a ferry or cross the border.

By Friday afternoon, there was already a four-sailing wait from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, despite BC Ferries scheduling 89 extra sailings for Easter long weekend. The wait was two sailings from Tsawwassen to Duke Point.

Things weren't much between Horseshoe Bay and Departure: there was a two-sailing wait from the mainland.

Social media users were quick to share their frustration with the long wait times.

@BCFerries in the HB line-up.....backed-up kms out of the terminal....are you kidding me/us?!! #BCFerries this is dangerous!! — Geoff Henshaw (@GeoffHenshaw) April 19, 2019

@bcferries your Tsawwassen terminal traffic management is subpar today. I get there is volume, but all personnel have been useless and we've been sitting in a mess since well before the causeway. A 20min drive is now 1hr and counting. #MissedReservation #TravellingWithInfant pic.twitter.com/7aegWGsxd7 — Jen Aldcroft (@jen_aldcroft) April 19, 2019

2 hour line just to buy tickets to walk on the ferry.

Thanks @BCFerries glad you had 1 ticket agent and 0 employees to help us out! pic.twitter.com/u8oASRwbwo — the raisin bran (@TheRaisinBran) April 19, 2019

And things weren't any better for those trying to drive across the border.

Inching forward one car length at a time, thousands of people spent their first day of the long weekend trying to head south.

At the Peace Arch crossing, traffic backed up past 8 Avenue. Some drivers resorted to passing on the shoulder to merge back in at highway on ramp in an effort to try and get a little bit closer to the front of the line.

Drivers coming from the north could be seen changing routes last minute, instead trying their luck at the nearby Pacific crossing. Things weren’t much better there.

“I sit here and wonder how crazy I am,” said Tera Soper, who was heading south to help a friend pick something up, and to do some shopping.

She said she’s frustrated by the wait time information presented to drivers.

“The signs are posted at 60 to 80 minutes and we’ve been here for two hours and probably have another two to go,” she said.

For some, turning back wasn't an option.

One family CTV News Vancouver spoke to had airline reservations out of the Bellingham airport. They were taking their young son to Legoland, and had already booked hotels and bought park entry passes.

Driver Tie Naang had accepted the fact that it was going to take a long time to cross.

“I’ve got to wait. I’ve already waited two hours, I don’t care. Another three hours waiting," he said.

The latest wait times for the borders and the ferries are available online.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day

Travelling with us this Easter weekend? ��⛴️

Find out more about additional sailings, peak travel times, reserving your spot, alternate route options & travel tips: https://t.co/Fx2zyAKh7W

We’ll keep you up to date here as well. �� ^rz#BCFerries pic.twitter.com/fZ8nB1U9EK — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) April 18, 2019