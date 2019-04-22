

CTV News Vancouver





Some ferry terminals on B.C.'s South Coast are expected to be so busy Monday, even foot passengers are being told to arrive 45 minutes early for their sailing.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route should be one of the busiest as the Easter long weekend comes to a close. The first sailing of the day filled up at 6 a.m., a full hour before departure.

BC Ferries is hoping to avoid a repeat of the long lines and delays travellers faced on Friday, which resulted in some people missing their reservations.

Over the weekend, spokesperson Astrid Braunschmidt assured customers the company is taking "additional measures to improve the flow of traffic" to get them home.

BC Ferries couldn't confirm how many people were forced to miss their reservation because of the lines, but said it would be offering refunds to anyone affected.

"Those passengers who, due to traffic volumes, could not claim their reservation for their chosen sailing are encouraged to contact our Customer Relations team for reimbursement," Braunschmidt told CTV News in an email Saturday.

The company brought in extra staff and scheduled an extra 89 sailings for the Easter long weekend, but still struggled to keep up with the huge crowds of arriving travellers.

Traffic numbers for the weekend aren't available yet, but some 25,000 passengers travelled through the Tsawwassen terminal on Friday alone.

Braunschmidt said BC Ferries will be reviewing how it handled the extra volume and look for possible improvements to implement going forward.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott