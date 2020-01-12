VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries is cancelling more ferries because of the "particularly rough" winter storm currently battering the South Coast.

Sunday is the third day in a row BC Ferries has had to cancel sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island, but the company had hoped to have evening sailings resume.

But at 1:25 p.m. BC Ferries updated its travel advisory to say that many evening sailings have been cancelled as well. The routes affected are Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay-Nanaimo, Horseshoe Bay-Langdale, Port McNeil-Alert Bay-Sointula and Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands.

As a snowfall warning continued for the Lower Mainland, BC Hydro crews were busy today working to restore power to thousands of customers in Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast after trees fell on power lines overnight.

Environment Canada warned of another five to 20 centimetres of snow accumulation by Sunday afternoon. The snowfall warning is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, North and West Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Areas that are at lower elevation – Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster – will likely see wet snow mixed with rain.

A wind warning is also in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Delta; Greater Victoria; and the southern Gulf Islands. Winds could gust at up to 90 km/h in some areas near the water, while areas further inland could see wind speeds of 50 km/h gusting up to 70 km/h.

BC Ferries spokesperson Chelsea Carlson said BC Ferries takes several factors into consideration when deciding whether it's safe to sail, including wind speed, sea state and wave height.

This is the third day in a row BC Ferries has cancelled sailings. Carlson said while it's common to have sailings cancelled at this time of year because of stormy conditions, this is a "particularly rough storm."

Travellers can visit BC Ferries' website and check its Twitter account for updates throughout the day, Carlson said.