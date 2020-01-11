VANCOUVER -- The North Vancouver School District confirmed a student who had attended Mountainside Secondary and Argyle Secondary died in a car accident in West Vancouver in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a note to parents, the principal of Argyle Secondary School said former student Elijah Drasyl died in a "tragic car accident last night."

Drasyl was a grade 12 student at Mountainside Secondary at North Vancouver, but had attended Argyle for grades 8 and 9 and still played sports at Argyle, principal Kim Jonat wrote in a message to parents.

"He was very connected to both school communities and his loss will certainly affect both schools," Jonat wrote. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Police said a 17-year-old boy died, and a 19-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital, following a car accident in West Vancouver Saturday morning.

West Vancouver police say the accident happened in the 6300 block of Marine Drive at around 4 a.m., when a 2002 BMW first crashed into a traffic sign and then into a telephone pole.

Police are now investigating what caused the crash, but believe speed was a factor because of the significant damage to the car. They're asking anyone who witnessed the accident, has dash cam video or any other information to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.

Jonat said Argyle Secondary has put in place a plan to allow any students who are impacted by the tragic loss to "talk about their thoughts and feelings with trained professional staff."

Deneka Michaud, communications manager for the North Vancouver School District, told CTV News the School District Critical Incident Team will be at both Argyle and Mountainside on Monday to assist students.

"We are also reminding our school community to be mindful with social media and to not participate in online behaviour that spreads misinformation," Jonat wrote.