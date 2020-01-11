VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are investigating after an altercation in a driveway in the city that sent a man in his 40s to hospital Saturday evening.

Abbotsford police told CTV News Vancouver they were called to the 32700 block of Marshall Road, near Beaver Street, around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who had been pepper sprayed and stabbed. He was taken to hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Witnesses described a dramatic scene, with multiple police vehicles responding to the home and officers running into the building with guns drawn.

Police could not provide a description of the suspect, but seemed to be focusing their attention on an RV parked in the driveway. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, no one had been arrested and investigators were still on scene.