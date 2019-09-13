The BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery is one that typical sells out every year.

The lucky grand prize winner will have eight grand prize options to choose from.

The choices range from a White Rock 6,200-square-foot partial ocean-view home, valued at $2.8 million, a dreamy Beach Grove Retreat in Tsawwassen valued at over $2.5 million, $2.2 million cash, and many more luxurious grand prize options.

Any of the options will be truly a dream come true for the winner, but the real winner is the support that goes to the cause.

The proceeds from the BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery support the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

The monies go towards research initiatives and help improve the lives of children right within our community.

More than 93,000 children rely on the life-saving care at BC Children's Hospital every year and the hospital serves the largest geographic region of any children's hospital in North America.

The fall reward deadline is Sept. 13 at midnight. The lucky winner will be able to choose:

A 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid, or

An eight-night all-inclusive South Pacific Yacht Cruise with $8,000 spending money, or

$32,000 cash

Plus, they will still be entered to win the BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery grand prize. The draw date for the Fall Reward will take place on Oct. 25 11 a.m.

More info: