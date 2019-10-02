

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





The BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery is typically one that sells out every year. This is mainly because of where the proceeds from ticket sales go. The money is used toward research initiatives at BC Children's Hospital. This is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to kids and more than 93, 000 kids rely on the life-saving care provided there each year. Discoveries that are made from research intiatives impact the lives of children in BC and around the world. The lottery ticket purchase goes toward making a difference and also provides the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

The lucky grand prize winner will have eight life-changing dream options to choose from. During CTV Morning Live we toured one of the grand prize options. The West Coast Living home in White Rock prize package is valued at over 2.8 million. The 3 level 6200 square foot home boasts four bedrooms plus a two bedroom suite. This partial ocean view home has multiple decks for indoor/outdoor living and a stunning bonus view of Mount Baker. The home is completed with $90, 000 in furnishings and accessories. The showhome is open for tours daily from 11am to 5pm. The main draws and grand prize final sales cutoff deadline is midnight on Friday, October 11th, 2019.

The early bird draw deadline is midnight on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019. One winner will be able to choose from some fantastic prizes:

-A Private Jet Experience - Travel to Maui with 6 people for 5 nights with 5-star accommodation plus a 2019 BMW i3 with Range Extender and $100, 000 cash

OR

-'Travel for Life' - 20 years of $15, 000 travel and cash each year

OR

-$250, 000