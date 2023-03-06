B.C. winner of $1M Lotto 6/49 prize wants to buy son a home

Abbotsford resident Satwant Aujla won the guaranteed $1 million prizer in the Jan. 25, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC) Abbotsford resident Satwant Aujla won the guaranteed $1 million prizer in the Jan. 25, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener