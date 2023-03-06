B.C. winner of $1M Lotto 6/49 prize wants to buy son a home

One of the latest lottery millionaires from B.C.'s Lower Mainland says she wants to help her son buy a home.

Abbotsford resident Satwant Aujla won the guaranteed $1 million prize after buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Jan. 25 draw.

Aujla told the B.C. Lottery Corporation she checked her ticket at two different gas stations to confirm she was actually the winner, and that the good news left her speechless.

"I put (the ticket) in my pocket and got out of there when I saw the winning amount," Aujla said in a BCLC news release.

The lucky winner said she’s felt a sense of “peace and comfort” since learning about her sudden windfall, and might have some very generous plans for spending the money.

"I always wanted to buy my son a house if I won," Aujla said.

Her ticket was purchased at the Chevron station on South Fraser Way, the BCLC said.

The odds of winning a guaranteed $1 million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the much higher 6/49 jackpot are about one in 14 million, according to the BCLC.