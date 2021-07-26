VANCOUVER -- VANCOUVER – Evacuation orders have been issued for several properties near the Thomas Creek and White Rock Lake wildfires.

In a brief advisory, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen listed the "parcels" that must be evacuated immediately in Electoral Area D:

District Lot 285S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAP1193, Sublot 3, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, AFB

Plan KAP1193, Sublot 4, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, AFB

Plan KAP1193, Sublot 6, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAP1193, Sublot 7, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, AFB - FOREST RESERVE 23-8-60

Plan KAP1193, Sublot 16, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAP1193, Sublot 19, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SE OF SUBLOT 19

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also issued an evacuation order, though it did not include a list of properties. Instead, it posted a link to a map.

The order in the TNRD applies to properties in Electoral Area L (Grasslands), near Westwold.

Anyone under evacuation order is told to leave immediately.