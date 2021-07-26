B.C. wildfire update: Evacuation orders in place as fires draws nearer to properties
Something we've never seen before: BC Wildfire Service reports 40 fires of note
Wildfire smoke: Doctors, air pollution experts forecast worsening health effects
Australian firefighters headed to B.C. to help fight wildfires
Firefighters from Mexico arrive in B.C. to help fight hundreds of active wildfires
'We are seeing fires ignite and grow quite quickly': More than 250 wildfires burning in B.C.
Wildfire report author says heat dome highlights need for new plans in wildfire fight
B.C. government advice: What to do if under an evacuation order or alert