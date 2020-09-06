VANCOUVER -- Big strong wind is on its way to B.C.’s Lower Mainland this Labour Day Monday.

A special Environment Canada weather alert is in effect for multiple areas of Metro Vancouver.

“Gusty outflow winds are expected on Monday,” reads the alert.

The agency warns that possible “wind gusts upwards of 70 km/h” may bring down tree branches.

The areas specified in the warning include the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.

The strong winds come after a mostly overcast weekend in the lower mainland, and will be caused by “an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies,” according to Environment Canada.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will build over northern B.C. and spread southwards” on Sunday night, the alert continues.

“Rising pressures will drive strong outflow winds through coastal valleys on” on Monday, and the “winds will likely be at their peak during the day but could potentially remain gusty through Monday night.”