VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is calling on Ottawa to extend employment insurance benefits to some of the workers who wouldn’t normally qualify but are nonetheless suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Premier John Horgan said the economic impacts of self-isolation and social distancing are concerning for Canadians across the country, and argued the government can’t be “short changing people in this crisis.”

“It’s a go big or go home environment, it seems to me,” Horgan said. “We need an appropriate response from all orders of government and I’m confident that the prime minister and his team understand that.”

The federal government has already waived the normal one-week waiting period for EI sickness benefits for people who are sick or in quarantine, but it still only applies to those who have accumulated 600 “insured work hours” in the preceding year.

That amounts to 20 weeks of work at 30 hours a week, according to the government.

To qualify for regular EI, workers need between 420 and 700 hours of insurable employment, depending on the unemployment rate where they live.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James said people who are self-employed, contractors or work part-time hours – the type of workers who typically might not be able to access EI – should be entitled to benefits during the COVID-19 crisis as well.

The provincial government has been “strongly advocating” for Ottawa to take that approach, James added.

“We’re certainly hoping that we’re going to hear that confirmation tomorrow,” she told reporters Tuesday.

James said B.C. is working to minimize the financial impacts of COVID-19 locally as well, in part by collaborating with the business community on an economic recovery plan.

“We’re committed to working with our partners across the country and working with everyone in the province to be ale to weather the pandemic,” she said.

The government has not shared specific details about what that recovery plan might look like, however.