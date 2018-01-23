A tsunami warning issued for the coast of B.C. and Alaska in the wake of a powerful earthquake has been called off.

The quake rocked the Gulf of Alaska, 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak, at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The centre of the earthquake measured at a magnitude of 7.9 was at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

A tsunami warning was issued and sirens pierced the air, warning residents of Port Alberni, B.C. of the looming threat. Similar scenes were repeated throughout coastal B.C. and Alaska as residents were jolted awake by alerts telling them to move to higher ground.

In B.C., the warning applied to the north and central coast, Haida Gwaii, west coast of Vancouver Island, northeast Vancouver Island and along the Juan de Fuca Strait.

The alert was followed by several tense hours as those in affected communities waited for an update.

Officials got to work getting the word out through sirens, alerts, social media and broadcasts. Some went door-to-door in low-lying areas of Victoria and Esquimalt to inform those who may have slept through other notifications.

Looking for more information on tsunami warnings in Canada? Here are a few quick facts.

The provincial emergency co-ordination centre and five regional operations centres were mobilized ahead of waves predicted to hit between 4:30 and 6 a.m. Municipalities also activated their emergency plans and evacuated at-risk areas.

While the province coordinates the response, it's municipalities that put the word out when a warning has been issued. Laurie Pley, manager of recreation services for Port Alberni, said she saw a variety of reactions from people awakened by the startling news.

"Most people were really sleeping. Some of them were pretty calm, but there was definitely some concern about what was going on and people worried about neighbours that were left or pets left at home," she told CTV News.

Fortunately, the waves never came, and the warning ended 15 minutes before they were supposed to crash into the coast. The U.S. National Weather Service's Juneau branch said a tsunami was generated by the quake, but that it no longer posted a threat to the coastline.

The news was welcome for those staying in emergency centres like the one in Tofino. Video posted on social media showed some bursting into applause when the alert was called off, and residents were told they could return home.

Emergency Preparedness BC told The Canadian Press there was a three-centimetre wave and a 15-centimetre rise in seal level near Tofino in the hours after the quake.

Port Alberni was hit by a devastating tsunami in 1964, after the strongest earthquake recorded in North America occurred in Alaska. The 9.2 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 130 in the affected U.S. states, and swept away 55 homes and damaged hundreds of others in the B.C. city

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan, CTV Vancouver Island and The Canadian Press