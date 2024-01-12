B.C. transfers first parcel of land back to Snuneymuxw First Nation

In a move described as a significant step toward reconciliation, the province and the Snuneymuxw First Nation have completed the first of three agreed-upon land transfers on Vancouver Island.

Two hundred and twelve hectares of land on Te'tuxwtun (also known as Mount Benson East) located southwest of Nanaimo has now been rightfully returned to the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

The land will now be part of the First Nation's Petroglyph Development Corporation as well as its forest management program.

"Our mission is clear: continue building on our economic growth and secure a prosperous future for generations to come," said Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse in a news release.

"Snuneymuxw First Nation's Mount Benson East lands hold much opportunity for the Nation to create new economic activity in forestry, while also protecting wildlife habitat," said Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, in the same news release.

This is the first step in following through on the Coast Salish First Nation and the province's land transfer agreement which was signed in 2020.

An additional 2,882 hectares of land remain to be transferred back the First Nation. The two parcels of lands that remain are Mount Benson North (742 hectares) and Mount McKay (2,097 hectares).

In a news release, the First Nation adds that "this land transfer is an important tool to support the implementation of the Saarlequun Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854.