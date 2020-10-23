VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia announced 223 more cases of COVID-19 Friday, but no new deaths from the coronavirus.

There are currently 2,009 active cases of the virus in the province, the largest total ever. Seventy-five people are in hospital with the disease, including 24 who are in intensive care.

Friday was the third consecutive day on which B.C. added more than 200 cases to its total. It was also only the third day since the pandemic began that the province has recorded more than 200 cases, and the second-highest daily total ever recorded, behind only Thursday's record-setting 274 cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown announced Friday's numbers in a written statement.

The pair also announced several new outbreaks, including two community outbreaks at workplaces in the Fraser Health region and two outbreaks at health-care facilities.

The community outbreaks were declared at Coast Spas Manufacturing in Langley and at Pace Processing in Surrey. In a separate news release, the health authority said 12 employees at Coast Spas and 10 at Pace Processing had tested positive for COVID-19.

Henry and Brown also announced that outbreaks had been declared at Laurel Place in Surrey and at Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge in Burnaby, both long-term care homes.

Fraser Health said a single staff member at each facility had tested positive for the coronavirus, as had a staff member at Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion in White Rock, which was not mentioned in the statement from Henry and Brown.

Four health-care outbreaks have also been declared over, leaving the province with 18 active outbreaks in its health-care system, including 16 in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two in acute care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,554 total cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. and 256 deaths.