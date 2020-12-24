VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will provide their last update on the COVID-19 pandemic for the week on Thursday afternoon.

The update from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will come in the form of a written statement detailing new cases, deaths and outbreaks that have been recorded over the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix provided an update on the province's modelling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying B.C.'s growth in new cases has "started to slow down."

"What we are doing is working, but we cannot let up," Henry said, warning British Columbians not to develop a false sense of security.

Wednesday's update included 518 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths, bringing B.C. to 796 deaths and more than 48,000 infections since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,137 cases of the coronavirus were considered active as of Wednesday, and there were 348 people in hospital.

After the Christmas Eve statement, there will be no more updates on the pandemic from B.C. health officials until next week, when Henry and Dix are scheduled to hold a live briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione