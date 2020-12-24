VANCOUVER -- Mink at a second farm in British Columbia's Fraser Valley have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in humans, the provincial government announced Thursday.

Twenty-three of the farm's more than 1,000 animals died between Dec. 19 and 23, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said in a news release, adding that three of the dead mink tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"It is not currently known how the mink contracted the virus and the ministry is currently working with stakeholders to identify potential sources," the ministry said in its statement.

B.C.'s chief veterinarian has placed the farm under quarantine, prohibiting the movement of animals and materials in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Earlier this month, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at another mink farm in the Fraser Valley. At least 200 mink at that farm died unexpectedly, and a total of 17 people associated with the farm had contracted the virus as of Wednesday.

