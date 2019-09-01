An 18-year-old Kelowna man has died after jumping off a popular cliff in the South Okanagan, RCMP said.

It happened Friday 4 p.m. at a cliff jumping area at the southeast corner of Skaha Lake in Okanagan Falls.

"The man jumped off a point approximately 110 feet from the lake surface and did not resurface," S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told CTV News in an e-mail.

Penticton RCMP officers, an RCMP helicopter and search and rescue crews scoured the area but did not find the teenager.

Saturday morning, the RCMP divers located his body.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

Authorities are not releasing the teen's identity.