VANCOUVER -- A teacher in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been suspended for "cuffing" two students in class and for unrelated criminal charges that were ultimately stayed.

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar was teaching at a Chilliwack high school in December 2017 when he struck two Grade 9 students on the back of the head with his hand, according to a recent disciplinary decision from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

One student was cuffed for making a loud noise on a microphone during drama class, while the other answered a question incorrectly in math class.

Jabbar also reportedly asked the latter, "Are you really that dumb?"

The teacher was charged with assault and uttering threats the following year for an unrelated incident. Jabbar admitted to "losing his temper, raising his voice, and striking an adult with an open hand," according to the disciplinary decision.

The charges were stayed in part because the teacher agreed to counselling, including anger management training.

As punishment, the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation decided to suspend Jabbar's teaching certificate for five days, beginning on June 22, 2020. Jabbar was also ordered to complete courses on "Creating a Positive Learning Environment" and "Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries" at the Justice Institute of B.C.