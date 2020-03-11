VANCOUVER -- A B.C. man has been banned from teaching for life after sending "private, inappropriate, sexualized" messages to students in grades 7 and 8.

Taylor Arthur Attrill was working for the Burnaby school district between June 2017 and May 2018 when he sent the inappropriate messages and also invited students to follow him on social media, according to a disciplinary decision posted online this week.

Attrill also used his social media to post "pictures of himself drinking shots in bars," the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation added.

The decision doesn’t detail the contents of the teacher's inappropriate messages, but does note Attrill was told by a principal that he "should not exchange text messages, or speak with students outside of school hours or off school grounds" in June 2017.

The commissioner said the Burnaby school district suspended Attrill without pay in May 2018, and he resigned three months later.

After admitting to his misconduct, Attrill agreed to never apply for another teaching certificate to work at either public or private schools in the province.

The commissioner said the lifetime ban is appropriate given that the teacher "engaged in serious boundary violations with students of a young age."