VANCOUVER -- With large parts the province under winter storm warnings, BC Hydro has several tips for how to stay prepared ahead of possible power outages.

As of noon on Friday, there were 25 weather warnings in B.C. issued by Environment Canada including snow, rain, wind and storm advisories.

BC Hydro's been dealing with the effects of ongoing winter weather all week and while not all were storm-related, over 6,500 hydro customers were without power across the province Friday afternoon.

With stormy weather still on its way, BC Hydro says there are steps residents can take to be prepared before an outage hits. For example, the power authority says having an emergency kit and emergency numbers on hand is a good idea. Include a battery operated flashlight in the kit to avoid using candles as they can be a fire hazard, BC Hydro says.

Other items to put into a kit include first aid items, bottled water, ready-to-eat foods, warm clothing and a battery-powered radio.

If the power does go out, BC Hydro recommends visiting bchydro.com to see if the power authority is aware of the outage. Calls can be made to 1-800-224-9376 to report an outage.

"Turn off lights, appliances, and electronic devices to help reduce the demand on the electric system. This makes it easier for crews to restore power," BC Hydro says on its website. "If you have a porch light or other outdoor lighting, leave one outdoor light switched on so that crews can easily identify when your home's power has been restored."

BC Hydro is also reminding residents to report fallen power lines by calling 911 and to stay at least 10 metres away at all times.

"Never go near or touch a fallen power line. Always assume that a line or anything that it is in contact with is energized," BC Hydro says.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific storm is heading towards the province's south coast and is expected to bring "a brief period of significant wind," with gusts reaching 70 km/h.