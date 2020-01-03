WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Dozens of weather-related BC Ferries cancellations have resulted from adverse weather on the province's south coast, as Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island continue to be pummeled by rain and wind.

Sailings out of Tsawwassen, Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, Comox, Powell River, Cortes Island, Quadra Island, Campbell River, Powell River and Texada Island were cancelled throughout the day, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

#BCFHeadsUp #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay Please be advised that the 4pm, 5pm and 7pm sailings have been cancelled from Swartz Bay, while the 5pm, 6pm and 7pm sailings have been cancelled leaving Tsawwassen. The 9pm sailing in both directions is anticipated to resume service. ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 3, 2020

"We were hoping to get on the 10:40 to Nanaimo then Campbell River," said passenger David Vogt in Horseshoe Bay Friday morning. "We'll go home and come back another time. It wasn’t urgent."

But many other passengers said they planned to wait in Horseshoe Bay.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of Metro Vancouver Friday morning.

Heavy rain that started Thursday should taper to a few showers near midday, according to the agency. But as the rain dies down, winds are expected to pick up.

A strong Pacific storm will bring "a brief period of significant wind to the south coast tonight and Saturday morning," Environment Canada wrote.

The wind warning affects several areas including Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.

By Friday night winds in some areas could reach 70 km/h.

Environment Canada says winds on Saturday will also remain strong in some areas like Boundary Bay and South Surrey before finally easing off Saturday afternoon.

The Pacific storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway Friday and Saturday, with 15 to 25 centimetres in the forecast. A snowfall warning is in effect between Hope and Merritt.