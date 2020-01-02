VANCOUVER -- The risk of an avalanche at higher elevations is expected to increase Friday along the Sea to Sky region and on the South Coast, according to Avalanche Canada.

The danger rating for the Sea to Sky area is set to rise to "extreme" at the alpine and treeline levels on Jan. 3. The extreme rating means both natural and human-triggered avalanches are expected, as well as large slides.

Avalanche Canada advises avoiding all avalanche-prone terrain in those conditions.

The rating below the treeline is also expected to be high starting Friday, which means dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in those areas is not recommended. The rating for all levels of Sea to Sky country are expected to be high by Saturday.

Avalanche Canada said a number of large avalanches were reported on Wednesday in the Sea to Sky region. The organization cautions there are "multiple weak layers" buried deep within the existing snowpack.

On Friday, the avalanche danger rating for alpine areas on the South Coast is expected to rise to considerable, and will remain that way through Saturday.

This is a developing story. More to come.