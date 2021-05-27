VANCOUVER -- After extending the recommended timeline between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to cover as many people as possible earlier on in the pandemic, B.C. health officials have now shortened the gap again.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Thursday that B.C. is now recommending an eight-week gap between shots, down from the 16 weeks previously announced.

Invitations to book second-dose appointments have already begun being sent out to people who are clinically extremely vulnerable and those who received their first doses near the start of the province's rollout, including the elderly, health-care workers, long-term care residents and those in remote communities.

"About 400,000 people over the age of 70 and clinically extremely vulnerable will start receiving their invites today," Henry said.

The provincial health officer announced the expedited timeline on the same day that B.C. surpassed three million total doses of vaccines administered.

Nearly 66 per cent of British Columbians ages 18 and older have now received first doses, Henry said. Among all those ages 12 and older who are currently eligible, roughly 62 per cent have received a first dose, she added.

Almost all of the 3,032,811 doses B.C. had administered as of Thursday were first doses. Just 156,730 were second doses.

That disparity is by design. Until now, B.C. has been focused on increasing the level of immunity in communities by ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to get their first dose, Henry said.

"We are making great strides and we want to keep this momentum going," she said. "We now have sufficient, confirmed deliveries of vaccine in our age-based program - that's the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines - that we can move up the interval."

Henry said efforts to provide second doses in long-term care homes have already been underway for some time, and the province expects to have offered second doses at all such facilities "in the next few days to weeks."

She also highlighted the plan for second doses in remote and Indigenous communities where B.C. gave first doses using a "whole of community approach." In those regions, everyone 18 and older was offered a first dose at the same time, and second doses will be offered the same way, Henry said.

"There's no need, if you're in one of these communities, for communities to reach out," she said. "We will be coming to you, and we're co-ordinating that with the First Nations Health Authority and the regional health authorities."

The provincial health officer also took time to acknowledge concerns people who received the Moderna vaccine for a first dose might have, given that the province has sometimes experienced delays in receiving shipments of the vaccine.

"It's much easier, logistically … for Moderna to be taken to some of the more rural and remote communities," Henry said. "We are prioritizing the supplies of Moderna that we have right now to be able to make sure that when we do communities that have received Moderna for their first dose, they can receive it for their second dose."

Still, there is a possibility that some people in B.C. who received Moderna for their first dose will be offered Pfizer as a second dose, Henry said.

She cited research from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization concluding that, while it's preferable to receive the same vaccine for both doses, messenger RNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna can be used interchangeably if necessary.

"It is safe and it does work," Henry said. "If you had a Moderna vaccine first, you can receive a Pfizer vaccine for your second dose."

The province will ensure that as many people as possible receive the same vaccine for both doses, but there may be some people who received Moderna in large, urban vaccine clinics who will be offered Pfizer for their second dose, Henry said.

"I would encourage people to take the Pfizer if it is on offer," she said. "We know that it is safe and works just as well if you have one or the other of the mRNA vaccines."

This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.