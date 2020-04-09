VANCOUVER -- B.C. is setting aside $5 million to expand mental health services during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the province's premier announced Thursday.

"If you are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or disconnected because of COVID-19, I want you to know that you are not alone," Premier John Horgan said in a news release. "Our government is working to give you more options for mental health support as we all stay home to prevent the spread of this virus."

The funding will partially go to enhance virtual services to help those during the pandemic, with a particular focus on youth and frontline health-care workers.

"I have heard from people right across B.C. about how this pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health," said Judy Darcy, minister of mental health and addictions.

"Whether longstanding challenges are flaring up or you’re struggling with your mental health for the first time – we’re here for you. We’re working quickly to expand virtual mental health services to ensure that when you reach out for support, someone will be there to help."

To help deliver these services, the province is working with Foundry Youth Centres, the B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association and the BC Psychological Association.

Access to free and low-cost community counselling programs – like those that support immigrant and refugee residents – will be expanded.

Access to BounceBack's online programs – which provide online coaching – is also growing and will no longer require a doctor's referral.

"This is huge, and this will help so many people in our province," Darcy said during a news conference about the enhanced services.

Through Foundry, virtual supports will be made available to youth aged 12 to 24 through voice and video chats.

For those working on the frontlines and in health care, the province is launching a new online hub to offer peer support virtually along with an online psychological support service for health-care workers.

Darcy also encouraged B.C. residents to support each other.

"Now more than ever we have to take care of ourselves and we have to take care of each other," she said.

"Reach out to your friends and family. Check in on your neighbour or your elderly relative. Something as simple as a phone call or a text or a note can have a hugely positive impact."

On Wednesday, B.C.'s top health officials announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, along with five additional deaths. That brought the total number of test-positive cases in the province up to 1,366 and the total number of deaths to 48.

"Whatever you're feeling right now, please remember that you're not alone," Darcy said. "Physical distancing does not have to mean social isolation. Social connection is more important than ever before."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

