B.C.'s top doctor says she doesn't have time for those who say masks make them sick, limit freedom
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 9:00AM PST
Dr. Bonnie Henry before a COVID-19 update on Nov. 23, 2020. (Province of BC/Flickr)
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she doesn't have any time for those who think wearing a mask makes them ill, or is a limitation of their personal freedom.
Henry told a news conference yesterday that she objects to people who don't want to follow the province's mandatory mask requirements.
B.C. made masks mandatory in indoor public spaces last week.
People who refuse to wear a mask face a $230 fine.