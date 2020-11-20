VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's new mask mandate applies to common hallways in condos and apartment buildings, according to one Vancouver MLA.

Though provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry didn't address the issue while explaining B.C.'s sweeping new COVID-19 measures on Thursday, Spencer Chandra Herbert said he's since been told people are expected to mask up in shared spaces.

"Neighbours have asked if the provincial mask mandate applies to common areas (elevators and hallways) in rental apartments and strata condos," Herbert tweeted on Friday. "The Ministry of Health confirmed for me that yes it does."

The NDP MLA represents Vancouver's West End, which is said to be one of the densest neighbourhoods in North America due to the number of apartment and condo buildings.

The Ministry of Health website detailing the new mask requirements doesn't specifically mention multi-unit residential housing, but does state that masks are mandatory "in all public indoor settings and workplaces."

For workplaces, the website specifies that people should wear a mask in elevators, hallways, break rooms and anywhere else that physical distancing can't be maintained.

During her news conference on Thursday, Henry also stressed that some people are exempt from mask-wearing, including children under the age of two, people who are physically unable to put on their own mask, and anyone who is unable to wear one.

"We know that there are people with certain conditions and disabilities that, in some ways, would make mask-wearing challenging," she said. "And we need to be aware that some people's disabilities or inability to wear a mask may not be readily apparent."

The provincial health officer said people who can't wear a mask are not required to provide a doctor's note, or any other form of proof.

"We take people at their word," Henry said. "There is no way that we will force people to have medical notes, or other things."

Businesses can refuse entry or service to people who are capable of wearing a mask but simply choose not to, according to the government.

More information on the province's mask-wearing policy, and the other measures announced on Thursday, is available on the Ministry of Health website.